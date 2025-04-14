NFL Draft: How to watch, dates, draft order and potential top picks

Miami standout Cam Ward is widely considered the top quarterback prospect of this year's NFL draft and the favorite to be selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall selection.
Not bad for a guy who was largely overlooked by colleges five years ago.
Ward joins Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his two-way college teammate Travis Hunter as some of the other top prospects expected to come off the board early in the first round on April 24. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty are also in the mix for one of the top selections.
Ward has tried to solidify his status as the top pick over the last few months, working out for all 32 NFL teams at Miami's on-campus pro day.
''They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see,'' Ward said. ''At the end of the day, if they want to give me the pick or not, I'm going to be happy with whatever team I go to. I just want to play football."
The three-day draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is the home of the Green Bay Packers.
Here are a few things to know about the upcoming draft:
When is the NFL draft?