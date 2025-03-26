NFL competition committee proposes moving touchback to 35 and making dynamic kickoff permanent

The NFL competition committee is recommending making the dynamic kickoff rule permanent and moving touchbacks to the 35-yard line in hopes of generating even more returns.
The competition committee released several potential rule changes for 2025 on Wednesday, including an expansion of instant replay that will be considered next week at the league meetings. Any rule change must be approved by 24 out of 32 team owners.
Teams submitted several proposals last week that also could be voted on at the league meetings, including banning the ‘’tush push’’ and changing playoff seeding rules.
Owners approved a major change to the kickoff last year on a one-year trial basis and the committee recommended another change to increase the rate of returns without increasing the risk of injuries. The league had 332 additional returns last season with the rate increasing from a record-low 21.8% in 2023 to 32.8% last season.
The committee hopes that moving the touchback on kicks that reach the end zone on the fly from the 30 to the 35 will incentivize kicking teams to opt for shorter kicks that lead to more returns.
The committee also proposed allowing teams to declare their intention for an onside kick at any point in the game when they are trailing instead of only in the fourth quarter.
The committee proposed a few other tweaks to how players on the return team can align before the kick but the basics will remain the same with the kicker lining up at his own 35, the 10 coverage players at the 40, and at least nine blockers lined up in the ‘’setup zone’’ between the 30- and 35-yard line and up to two returners in the landing zone inside the 20.
Any kick that reaches the end zone in the air can be returned, or the receiving team can opt for a touchback, which now will be at the 35.