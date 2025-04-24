NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is ready for more celebratory hugs that can turn into heavy lifting

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Nobody lifts more weight at the NFL draft than Commissioner Roger Goodell.
His celebratory hugs with excited first-round picks originated 15 years ago and endured through his back surgery last year. Some players squeeze Goodell so hard they end up lifting him up in the air. Sometimes, the roles get reversed and Goodell does all the carrying.
It's hard work for a 66-year-old man, even one who's in shape.
''I do train for that, that's no joke, I do,'' Goodell said Wednesday, adding that he was in the gym earlier in the morning. ''And to get through this weekend is physically hard.''
Last year, Goodell had surgery on his back a few weeks before the draft. He walked around gingerly in the days leading up to it and his chiropractor joined him in Detroit.
Draft prospects were aware of Goodell's condition and mostly took it easy on him until Tennessee drafted JC Latham with the seventh pick. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle walked onto the stage, smacked hands with Goodell and pulled him in for a bear hug, lifting him several inches off the ground.
Everyone watching cringed, especially Goodell's doctor.
''I did ask if you're going to do it, just go high, and he did,'' Goodell said. ''It didn't hurt and I'm OK so it was a good moment.''