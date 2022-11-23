GREEN BAY (4-7) at PHILADELPHIA (9-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 6 1/2.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Green Bay 4-7; Philadelphia 5-5.

SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 28-17.

LAST MEETING: Packers defeated Eagles 30-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay.

LAST WEEK: Packers lost to Titans on Thursday, Nov. 17. Eagles won at Indianapolis 17-16 on Sunday.

EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (12), SCORING (4).

EAGLES DEFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (19), PASS (2), SCORING (7).

PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (14), PASS (19), SCORING (26).

PACKERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (24), PASS (5), SCORING (16).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Packers mnus-4; Eagles plus-12.

EAGLES PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jalen Hurts continued his MVP-level season last week when he capped Philadelphia's fourth-quarter comeback with a 7-yard TD run on a draw play with 1:20 remaining. The Eagles trailed by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter. Hurts rushed for a team-best 86 yards in addition to the touchdown to increase his season totals on the ground to 440 yards and eight TDs. Combined with his 2,407 yards passing, Hurts ranks fourth in the NFL in total yards (2,847) and also fourth in total TDs (23). The 2020 second-round pick has thrown 15 TDs with just three interceptions while accumulating a 106.5 rating.

PACKERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Christian Watson has caught five touchdowns in the past two games. The 23-year-old rookie out of North Dakota State is the first Packers first-year player with multiple touchdowns in consecutive games since Max McGee in 1954. Over those two games, he has 18 catches for 243 yards.

KEY MATCHUP: Green Bay's defense against Hurts. Opponents have yet to solve Hurts this season. The Packers will need two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark to provide a push up front, shutdown corner Jaire Alexander to keep Hurts' top playmaker, WR A.J. Brown, contained and rookie first-round pick LB Quay Walker to limit Philadelphia's QB from scrambling to have any chance at an upset. Without injured tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder), the Colts were able to keep the Eagles' passing game relatively in check, limiting Hurts to 18 completions for 190 yards. Green Bay can use the Indianapolis blueprint to halt Hurts' passing game, but the Packers will need a better answer than the Colts had to stop Hurts' rushing. The Packers should be motivated after Titans QB Ryan Tannehill set season highs of 22 completions, 333 passing yards and a 127.3 rating last Thursday night.

KEY INJURIES: Goedert is on injured reserve, but is expected to return later this season. He has to sit for at least two more games following the Packers matchup. Eagles rookie DT Jordan Davis (ankle) will be sidelined for the fourth straight game. ... For the Packers, LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) has missed three in a row and is questionable for Sunday's game. Backup CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also is questionable after sitting for the past four games. ... WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) has missed Green Bay's past two games.

SERIES NOTES: The Packers lead the series 28-17 and have won the past three meetings in Philadelphia and six of the past eight overall against the Eagles.

STATS AND STUFF: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is fourth in the NFL with 19 TD passes, and sixth in both passing yards (2,542) and completions (243). Rodgers, who will turn 39 on Dec. 2, has 13 TDs and four interceptions over the past seven games, six of which have been losses. ... Green Bay has a minus-41 in points differential, having scored 202 points and allowed 243. ... The Packers rank second in the NFL behind Kansas City with a 16-4 prime-time record since 2017. That includes an 8-2 mark on Sunday night. ... The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers are in danger of missing the playoffs and might need to win each of their final six regular-season games just to reach the postseason. They won 13 games in each of the first three seasons under fourth-year coach Matt LaFleur. ... Eagles CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson has an NFL-best six interceptions. ... The Eagles have started 9-1 for the sixth time in franchise history. On the previous occasions, they twice won an NFL title (1949 & 1960), once were victorious in the Super Bowl (2017) and twice lost in the Super Bowl (1980 & 2004). ... Edge rusher Haason Reddick leads the Eagles with 7½ sacks, and his three strip-sacks are tied for the league lead. ... Philadelphia will induct former defensive linemen Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas into the club's Hall of Fame at halftime.

FANTASY TIP: Fantasy owners with Hurts have been reveling in the QB's success this season, and they should keep him in the lineup against the Packers. Although Green Bay's defense is good, particularly against the pass, Hurts has shown all season the ability to exploit opponents' weaknesses.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL