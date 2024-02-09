The winners of the Associated Press NFL awards, announced Thursday night, were selected by a 50-person panel of news media members who regularly cover the league, including the Star Tribune's Mark Craig. The voters ranked players from 1-5 for MVP and 1-3 for all the other awards. A first-place vote was worth five points, with three points for second place and one for third. Voting took place before the playoffs. Here is Craig's ballot.

Most Valuable Player

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback

2. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back

3. Brock Purdy, 49ers quarterback

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

5. C.J. Stroud, Texans quarterback

Coach of the Year

1. Kevin Stefanski, Browns

2. DeMeco Ryans, Texans

3. Dan Campbell, Lions

Assistant Coach of the Year

1. Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

2. Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator

3. Mike Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator

Comeback Player of the Year

1. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers quarterback

2. Joe Flacco, Browns quarterback

3. Damar Hamlin, Bills safety

Defensive Player of the Year

1. Myles Garrett, Browns defensive end

2. Micah Parsons, Cowboys edge rusher

3. T.J. Watt, Steelers edge rusher

Offensive Player of the Year

1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back

2. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver

3. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins wide receiver

Defensive Rookie of the Year

1. Jalen Carter, Eagles defensive tackle

2. Will Anderson Jr., Texans defensive end

3. Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks cornerback

Offensive Rookie of the Year

1. C.J. Stroud, Texans quarterback

2. Puka Nacua, Rams wide receiver

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions running back