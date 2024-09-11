NFL averaged 21 million viewers per game for opening week, its highest on record

CBS averaged 17.79 million for its six games, its most watched Week 1 singleheader since it reacquired NFL rights in 1998. Most of CBS' affiliates had games in the 1 p.m. EDT window, but New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Pittsburgh got Jim Harbaugh's first game as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. EDT.