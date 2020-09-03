NEW YORK — All NFL and NFL Players Association facilities will close on Election Day, and the league and union will televise a one-hour program next week for players to highlight work being done to advance social justice.

The league and the players' union said Thursday they want to "ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote" on Nov. 3. Both the league and union have launched get-out-the-vote initiatives as well.

Next Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern time on NBC, the NFL and NFLPA said their “players and allies” will discuss their work in a variety of social justice programs.

Other plans by the league and union include:

— Sponsoring nonpartisan educational programs to ensure that players, staff, and families know how to register or obtain absentee voting material, or are able to vote on Election Day.

— Working with state officials to establish polling places at NFL stadiums.

“We will also identify safe and appropriate ways in which members of the NFL family can assist in election efforts,” the league and union said.

— Facilitating meetings with state and local elected officials and leaders of law enforcement “to discuss steps that can be taken to reduce conflict and improve relations between law enforcement and members of the community.”

— Supporting college education for the children of the victims who will be recognized by players this season.

“These commitments are part of a continuing effort and build on the exceptional work of players and clubs over the past several years,” the NFL and union said.

The NFL had previously announced that end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: "It Takes All Of Us" on one end line, "End Racism" on the other.

As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality.

A T-shirt designed by NFL Players Association executive committee member Michael Thomas, a safety with the Houston Texans, can be worn in warmups. That T-shirt says: "Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us," in the front. The back says reads: "End racism."

Players can choose either a name of a victim or one of four preferred phrases the NFL has approved: "Stop Hate"; "It Takes All Of Us"; "End Racism"; or "Black Lives Matter.'" The same choices are available for coaches and on-field officials.

Each week, the NFL will feature the story of a victim of social or racial injustice or police brutality "in and around" the games, the league said.