NFC North flexing its muscles early with each of its four teams at least two games above .500

After going a combined 17-46-2 from 2018-21, the Lions have emerged as contenders under fourth-year coach Dan Campbell with help from astute drafting. The Packers made a seamless transition at quarterback last year when they traded four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and handed the job to Jordan Love, who performed well enough to earn a four-year, $220 million contract extension. The Chicago Bears haven't had a winning season since 2018, but they're making major strides with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.