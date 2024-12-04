NFC-leading Lions host Packers, aiming for franchise-record, 11-game winning streak, playoff spot

Detroit, Green Bay and Minnesota (10-2) are the first three three teams in a division to enter Week 14 with at least nine wins since the AFC East in 1985. ... The Packers have won their past five division road games, including a 29-22 win at Detroit last year on Thanksgiving when Jordan Love threw a 53-yard TD to Christian Watson on the game's first play and finished with three TDs. ... Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, who is from Michigan, has won 65 regular-season games and George Siefert (75) is the only coach in league history to win more in his first six years . ... The Packers are appearing in prime time for the second of four straight games. .. Green Bay and Detroit will each play their third game in 12 days. ... Love had a career-high passer rating last week and has thrown a combined 4 TDs without an INT over the past two games. ... The Packers have scored 90 points off turnovers this season and Buffalo (91 points) is the only team with more points from a defense. ... DE Rashan Gary, drafted No. 12 overall from Michigan in 2019, has a team-high 4 1/2 sacks. Gary matched a career high with three sacks last year at Detroit, where he also forced two fumbles and recovered one. ... Packers S Xavier McKinney and Lions S Kerby Joseph are tied for the NFL lead in seven INTs — two more than any other player. ... Packers RB Josh Jacobs has 987 yards rushing to rank third in the league and Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs (973) is fourth entering Week 14. … The Lions clinch a playoff bid with a win or tie. They can also qualify for a spot with a setback in scenarios that include Atlanta or Tampa Bay losing. ... Detroit has won 10 straight, matching the franchise record with the 1934 team, and has won 11 of its first 12 games for the first time. ... The Lions led the league in Pro Bowl votes after the opening week with Gibbs ranking fifth among all players in voting. ... Detroit is 8-2 in prime time with coach Dan Campbell. ... Jared Goff is one of six NFL players with at least 100 TD passes with two teams, joining Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Carson Palmer, Kurt Warner and Fran Tarkenton. ... WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has 391 catches, putting him in a position to become the third player in league history to have 400 receptions in the first four years of a career, joining Michael Thomas (470 receptions) and Jarvis Landry (400). ... S Kerby Joseph has four INTs in four games against Green Bay.