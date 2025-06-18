Nezza's Spanish anthem at Dodger Stadium ignites debate over team's immigrant support

LOS ANGELES — As fans removed their caps and stood for the national anthem Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, they were met with a surprising rendition of ''The Star-Spangled Banner.'' Latin pop and R&B singer Nezza stood in front of the crowd, closed her eyes and belted the song out — in Spanish.
Her 90-second rendition, and a behind-the-scenes video she shared on social media of team representatives discouraging it beforehand, quickly went viral and have become a flashpoint for Dodgers fans frustrated by the team's lack of vocal support for immigrant communities impacted by the deportation raids across the U.S., including numerous neighborhoods in and around Los Angeles.
Protests over the arrests made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have captured international attention and mostly been held in areas a short drive from Dodger Stadium.
Nezza says even after the discouragement from the team's representative, she hadn't yet decided whether to sing in English or Spanish until she walked out onto the field and saw the stands filled with Latino families in Dodger blue.
''This is my moment to show everyone that I am with them that we have a voice and with everything that's happening it's not OK. I'm super proud that I did it. No regrets,'' the 30-year-old singer told The Associated Press.
The team has yet to make a statement on the record regarding the arrests and raids.
Manager Dave Roberts has said he doesn't know enough about the issue to comment, but Dodgers hitter Kiké Hernández separately spoke out on Instagram over the weekend.
''I am saddened and infuriated by what's happening in our country and our city,'' he said in a post in English and Spanish. ''I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights.''