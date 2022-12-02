LUSAIL, Qatar — Injured star Neymar will be at Lusail Stadium Friday to watch Brazil's match against Cameroon at the World Cup.

It will be the first time Neymar joins his teammates at a match since injuring his right ankle in Brazil's opener against Serbia last week.

Neymar was the only player who stayed at the team's hotel in the match against Switzerland on Monday. He had stayed behind undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments on his foot.

Right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro, who also won't play against Cameroon because of injuries, also were with the team at Lusail Stadium.

Neymar was shown by the Brazilian soccer confederation earlier Friday doing drills with a ball at the team's hotel. He had done physiotherapy treatment in a pool Wednesday. Danilo and Alex Sandro practiced separately at the team's training center Friday.

Brazil, which has already qualified for the round of 16, needs a draw against Cameroon to finish first in Group G and set up a last-16 matchup against South Korea.

Brazil doctors have yet to say when Neymar was expected to return. The team said the Paris Saint-Germain player will be reevaluated on Saturday.

Neymar injured his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and missed the rest of the tournament. He also missed the 2019 Copa América because of another right ankle injury.

