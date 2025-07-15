Nextdoor social site, looking for a revival, pins hopes on partnership with local news providers

NEW YORK — Nextdoor, the social media site that aims to create connections among neighbors, is trying to shake off an uneven past and a nagging sense it is being underutilized. How? It is turning to professional journalists for help.
The company announced a partnership Tuesday with more than 3,500 local news providers who will regularly contribute material to the app. As part of a redesign, it is also expanding its ability to alert users about bad weather, power outages and other dangers, along with using AI to improve recommendations for restaurants, services and local points of interest.
''There should be enough value that we are creating for neighbors that they feel like they need to open up Nextdoor every single day,'' said Nirav Tolia, the company's co-founder and CEO. ''And that isn't the case today.''
The potential for Nextdoor to help itself and journalists at the same time is most intriguing.
Nextdoor is carrying portions of local news stories from providers in the area where the user lives. If people want to learn more, a link to the news site is included. At launch, Nextdoor says it has more than 50,000 news stories available, representing just over three-quarters of the app's ''neighborhoods.''
A future for news that never arrived
When Nextdoor began in 2011, the local news industry was in the early stages of a freefall that continues today. The number of journalists in the U.S. dropped from 40 per 100,000 residents in 2002 to slightly more than eight today, according to a study issued this month by Muck Rack and Rebuild Local News. Nearly a third of the nation's counties have no full-time journalist.
Into this tumult came an app with a promising premise and infrastructure, perhaps a template for local news of the future. Its users — Nextdoor likes to call them ''neighbors'' — were organized into more than 200,000 distinct neighborhoods, with the ability to start conversations once shared over back fences: Do you know a reliable babysitter? What's that building going up down the street? Who serves the best burger?