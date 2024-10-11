Next Week: United Airlines earnings, retail sales, housing starts

Wall Street predicts that United will report lower earnings for the July-September quarter than a year earlier, but higher revenue. The airline's profit surged 23% in the second quarter, as record crowds at U.S. airports helped the carrier overcome sharply rising costs for fuel and labor. In July, United warned that its third-quarter results would miss Wall Street's expectation, citing a glut of U.S. flights that led to airlines cutting prices to fill seats.