Odds Favor Hotter, Drier Summer This Year



June is, on average, the wettest month of the year. July is the hottest month, so (on paper) our hottest days are still ahead of us.

This year the Summer Solstice is Saturday, June 20, when the sun will be highest in the sky. The best day of the year to get an all-over sunburn. And yet hottest temperatures usually come in mid-July; an atmospheric lag attributed to equilibrium between slightly less daylight vs. warming lakes and oceans.

A conga-line of storms in 2019 kept Minnesota supernaturally wet (and cooler during the summer months). I do not see that pattern returning this summer. I would wager a gently-nibbled Pronto Pup that this summer will be considerably hotter, with at least 15 days above 90F. Just a gut feeling. Could be a medical condition.

In the meantime, we enjoy a quiet spell into Sunday with a string of 70s and comfortable sunshine the rule. Instability thundershowers pop later today north of the metro. Oh, ECMWF is predicting 100 degrees next Wednesday. We may all see a free sauna.

ECMWF above for MSP: WeatherBell.

Relatively Quiet Spell. Comfortable 70s should be the rule into the weekend with reasonable humidity levels and no big, widespread rain events shaping up in the near future. We get a break from Tuesday's ex-tropical storm. Good grief. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

GFS Solution. Although not as scorching as ECMWF (top of today's post) GFS is hot enough, with daytime highs in the MSP metro close to 90F Monday through Thursday of next week. Source: WeatherBell.

Sufficiently Toasty. The epicenter of the heat may remain just south of Minnesota through the end of June, but I see multiple waves of 90-degree heat rippling across the Plains into the Upper Midwest. We'll get our fair share of hot fronts this summer.

Searching for Best Practices: Hurricane Evacuations During a Pandemic. Here's a link to a story I wrote for Medium, where I drill down into whether focused evacuations and new sheltering options may help to lower overall risk. Here's the intro: "Hurricane evacuations are chaotic under the best of circumstances. But the specter of evacuees trying to outrun a hurricane and a deadly bug sounds like something out of a dark Stephen King novel. “Why would I leave the safety of my home to mingle with unknown, potentially un-masked strangers in hotels and auditoriums who might be infected with Covid-19? Why expose my family to additional risk? I’ll just stay where I am and take my chances with the storm.” Which may be precisely what not to do with a major storm churning offshore. The calculus of how and when to evacuate inland is more complex than ever, as FEMA grapples with staffing shortfalls and a myriad of competing natural disasters around the nation. With NOAA predictions of an above-average storm count, this may be a hurricane season like no other..."

Colorado State University Hurricane Prediction. A busier than average hurricane season, for a variety of reasons? It sure looks like that will be the case in this, and all other forecasts I've seen. 3 named tropical storms by June 8 is a pretty convincing signal.

Hurricane Season Off to Historically Fast Start. What Does That Mean for Rest of the Season? USA TODAY connects the dots: "...Early season storm activity doesn't necessarily correlate with how much overall hurricane activity the season has," Klotzbach said. As an example, Blake noted that in 1997, five storms formed by mid-July, then only three formed the rest of the year. He said the relationship between early season storms and overall activity is most meaningful for June and July storms that form way out in the deep tropics: "Those storms tend to portend an active year, but it is no guarantee," he said..."

June 9 visible image : AerisWeather.

May 2020 Climate Recap. NOAA NCEI has an update; here's a clip: "For May, the average contiguous U.S. temperature was 60.8°F, 0.6°F above the 20th-century average and ranked in the middle third of the 126-year record. The meteorological spring (March-May) average temperature for the Lower 48 was 52.6°F, 1.7°F above average and ranked in the warmest third of the record. Each of the first five months of 2020 was marked by large regional variability in temperature, but when averaged over the five-month period, the contiguous U.S. temperature was 45.9°F, 2.6°F above the 20th-century average, ranking ninth warmest in the January-May record. The May precipitation total for the contiguous U.S. was 3.04 inches, 0.13 inch above average, and ranked in the middle third of the 126-year period of record..."

Our Masked Future. It turns out facial signals we rely on are obscured, which may increase the potential for misunderstanding. Here's a clip from Vox: "..It isn’t just a feeling. It is, according to Paula Niedenthal, a psychology professor at the University of Wisconsin who studies emotional processing, simply true. We really do lose information when we’re operating without the benefit of the lower half of our face, she tells me from her home in Madison, where she has been experimenting with her own growing mask collection. Eyes may be the window to the soul, but mouths and chins, it turns out, are also quite useful. When the lower half of someone’s face is obscured, she explains, we tend to see their emotions as more muted. Happy babies seem less happy if their mouths are obscured by pacifiers. Smiling women are perceived as less smiling when their mouths are covered by veils. This is true, even accounting for cultural biases against niqabs or pacifiers: Without the lower face, we tend to read even strong emotions as muted ones..."

Google Maps Alerting Users About Covid-19 Travel Restrictions. I found this interesting, courtesy of Reuters: "Google is adding features on its Maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips better, the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit said on Monday. The update would allow users to check how crowded a train station might be at a particular time, or if buses on a certain route are running on a limited schedule, Google said...The new features would also include details on COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions on crossing national borders, starting with Canada, Mexico and the United States. "

How Do Hurricanes Get Their Names? Mental Floss has a high altitude look at naming rights: "...The list includes 21 names for each year, with names for the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z missing from the lineup. For years when more than 21 storms appear, letters from the Greek alphabet are used to label the extras. The catalog has enough names to last six hurricane seasons, after which it gets recycled. When hurricanes are especially fatal or destructive, those names may be retired. In those cases, the World Meteorological Organization convenes to decide on a new name to fill the empty slot. Andrew, Katrina, Ike, and Sandy are a handful of names that have lost their place on the list in recent decades..."

Unwanted Pizzas Create Unwanted Stress. I should have problems like this, but hey, everyone is different. Here's an excerpt of an odd story at The Brussels Times: "A 65-year-old man in Flanders says he is “losing sleep” because he has been receiving pizzas he never ordered for nearly a decade, sometimes several times a day. Over the past nine years, pizzas he never asked for have been delivered to Jean Van Landeghem’s home in Turnhout, in the Antwerp province. “It started nine years ago,” Van Landeghem told Het Laatste Nieuws. “Suddenly, a pizza delivery man handed me a whole load of pizzas. But I hadn’t ordered anything,” he added..."

Wait, Chuck E. Cheese? How did this happen? I demand a recount.

THURSDAY: Some sun, late T-shower. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 75



FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds: NE 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 72



SATURDAY: Early shower risk, then patchy clouds. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 71



SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 58. High: 77



MONDAY: Early T-storm, then some sticky sun. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 86



TUESDAY: Hello July. Muggy with sunshine. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 66. High: 89



WEDNESDAY: Potential sizzler. Hot sunshine. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 70. High: 96

Climate Stories...

Making a Planet Worth Saving. Bill McKibbon writes for The New Yorker: "...Sixty-eight per cent of black people live within thirty miles of a coal-fired power plant. We know that the destruction of Hurricane Maria, Harvey, Katrina, and Superstorm Sandy all had a direct impact not only on marginalized and vulnerable communities but on communities of color, which reinforces that racial justice and climate justice are linked. But, to be clear, it’s all about justice. Which is why the cries of the people of “No Justice, No Peace” are very real..."

2020 Smoke Waves. Climate Central tracks the health implications of increasing wildfires in the western USA: "Driven by warming temperatures and other issues, like forest management decisions and urban growth, Western wildfire seasons are starting earlier and burning with greater intensity on average. Rising temperatures are contributing to droughts and causing snowpacks to melt earlier, compounding wildfire threats. With the fiercening of flames has come a blotting of the skies—smoke waves have been smothering communities from quiet foothill towns to major metropolitan centers, forcing cancellations of local events, driving vulnerable residents indoors and exacerbating existing health risks. The rise in smoke levels during warmer months is undermining improvements in air quality driven by the regulations on pollution from fossil fuel use and other sources. Scientists project the intensification of smoke waves to continue as temperatures continue to increase due to heat-trapping pollution. Forests and grasslands dry out as temperatures increase, fueling larger and more frequent blazes..."

Britain Goes Coal Free as Renewables Edge Out Fossil Fuels. It's happening. Not as fast as activists would like, but the fossil fuel world is being disrupted. Here's an excerpt from BBC News: "A decade ago about 40% of the country's electricity came from coal; coronavirus is part of the story, but far from all. When Britain went into lockdown, electricity demand plummeted; the National Grid responded by taking power plants off the network. The four remaining coal-fired plants were among the first to be shut down. The last coal generator came off the system at midnight on 9 April. No coal has been burnt for electricity since. The current coal-free period smashes the previous record of 18 days, 6 hours and 10 minutes which was set in June last year..."

Unequal Impact: The Deep Links Between Racism and Climate Change. Yale E360 draws the comparison; here's a clip: "...Elizabeth Yeampierre has been an important voice on these issues for more than two decades. As co-chair of the Climate Justice Alliance, she leads a coalition of more than 70 organizations focused on addressing racial and economic inequities together with climate change. In an interview with Yale Environment 360, Yeampierre draws a direct line from slavery and the rapacious exploitation of natural resources to current issues of environmental justice. “I think about people who got the worst food, the worst health care, the worst treatment, and then when freed, were given lands that were eventually surrounded by things like petrochemical industries,” says Yeampierre..."