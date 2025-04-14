Next Iran-US nuclear talks will be held in Rome, AP source says

ROME — Talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program appeared ready Monday to leave the Middle East, as an Italian source said the next round of negotiations would take place in Rome.
Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog separately confirmed he would be taking a trip to Iran later in the week, possibly to discuss ways to improve access for his inspectors to Tehran's program.
The stakes of the negotiations couldn't be higher for the two nations closing in on half a century of enmity. U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear program if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.
A source in the Italian government confirmed that the next round would take place in Rome on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.
The person's comments came as Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani separately told journalists in Osaka, Japan, that the Italian government has given its OK to host the talks.
''We received the request from the interested parties, from Oman, which plays the role of mediator and we gave a positive response,'' Tajani said. "We are ready to welcome, as always, meetings that can bring positive results, in this case on the nuclear issue.''
Both Iranian and U.S. officials did not immediately acknowledge the venue of the second round of negotiations. However, it's likely that Oman, which hosted the first round of talks on Saturday in Muscat, would continue to mediate between the two sides.
''The next round of talks will probably be held somewhere other than Oman,'' Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told journalists on Monday in Tehran. ''It's not an important matter.''