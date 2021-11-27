GREENVILLE, N.C. — Tristen Newton hit a jump shot with a second remaining to lead East Carolina to a 70-68 win over Coppin State on Saturday.

Brandon Suggs had a career-high 25 points to lead the Pirates (5-2). Newton finished with 16 points, RJ Felton added 10 points and Brandon Johnson grabbed 19 rebounds.

Nendah Tarke scored a season-high 20 points for the Eagles (1-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tyree Corbett added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Jesse Zarzuela had 13 points.

