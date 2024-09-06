News organizations seek unsealing of plea deal with 9/11 defendants

The George W. Bush administration set up the military commission at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo after the 2001 attacks. The 9/11 case remains in pretrial hearings after more than a decade, as judges, the government and defense attorneys hash out the extent to which the defendants' torture during years in CIA custody after their capture has rendered evidence legally inadmissible. Staff turnover and the court's distance from the U.S. also have slowed proceedings.