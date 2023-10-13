As Michael Gardner, 62, officiated a wedding in Denton, Neb., on Sept. 30, he inexplicably tried to get the attention of the guests by shooting a handgun into the air, CNN reported. Instead, Gardner shot his 12-year-old grandson in the shoulder. Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Chief Ben Houchin said Gardner wanted to "start the wedding with a bang. When he decided to cock back the hammer of this revolver, it slipped." The ammunition was a blank, but Gardner had apparently "put black powder into the casing and then glued it," Houchin said. The glued casing is what injured the grandson. Gardner was charged with child abuse. "The act was not very smart," Houchin said.

A notable needle

The Ministry of Health in the Sakhalin region of Russia revealed on Oct. 2 that an 80-year-old woman had been discovered to be living with a 1-inch needle in her brain, Insider reported. Radiologists had found the needle with an X-ray; doctors believe it has been there since her birth, when her parents might have tried to kill her because of war and famine. However, the woman not only survived, she has never even suffered headaches from the object.

The gig economy

Brianna Coppage, 28, an English teacher at St. Clair High School in St. Clair, Mo., was put on leave on Sept. 28 after district officials discovered she was performing on the pornography website OnlyFans. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Coppage said she joined the site over the summer to supplement her income. "I knew this day was coming," she said. "The district says they haven't made a decision yet [about whether she'll be fired], but I'm just kind of putting the pieces together that I am not coming back." She said she made $8,000 to $10,000 per month from the site.

Mind your manners

The Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York City has had enough of bad behavior on the subway, the Messenger reported. On Oct. 3, the MTA launched its Courtesy Counts campaign, hoping to encourage riders to practice common decency. You know, things like: Don't leave your trash on the train. Don't block the doors. Use headphones. And of course, that Emily Post mainstay: Wait until you get home to clip your nails. "In our busy lives, it's easy to forget that your own individual behavior can have an impact on your fellow riders' commute," said MTA senior adviser Shanifah Rieara.

What's in a name?

The Township of Bonnechere Valley in Ontario is on a mission to change the name of its most famous street: Harry Dick Road, United Press International reported. John Henry "Harry" Dick was born on the property in 1957, and his family has occupied three homes there for five generations. "People think that's very, very funny, and the signs started to disappear," explained Lois Dick, Harry's wife. Officials said the sign is stolen about four times per year; a security camera was installed, but it was stolen, too. Harry just wants the thefts to stop: "All I want is some peace and quietness," he said.

Send your weird news items with subject line Weird News to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.