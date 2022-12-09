The Cowboy State Daily reported on Nov. 27 that Vern and Shireen Liebl are hoping to move to Wyoming, with one very particular criterion dictating which city they choose: the public library. The Liebls have been traversing Wyoming, visiting libraries, for the past 3½ months, hoping to see what each has to offer. There have been a few standouts along the way, they report: In Glenrock, Vern said, "They have these skylights up there, and it's like blond wood, and it just feels so light and airy." He also loved the name of the library in Ranchester: the Tongue River Library. His infatuation with libraries also extends to bookstores: "I think that one of the finest smells in the world is to go into an old bookstore ... and just inhale the essence of the paper," Vern said.

Got the time?

Amanda Ramirez of Hialeah, Fla., filed a class-action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods Co. on Nov. 18, seeking $5 million. Her complaint? Velveeta's microwavable Shells & Cheese instructions indicate the dish is ready in 3½ minutes, but Ramirez says that is "false and misleading" because it only takes into account the time needed for microwaving the product. When you consider all the steps — including opening the package and putting the contents into a bowl — it takes longer than 3½ minutes to prepare, the suit argues. Kraft Heinz told Fox Business that the suit is frivolous and that they will "strongly defend against the allegations."

Prodigious pen pals

Geoff Banks, 100, of Devon, England, and Celesta Byrne, 100, of Texas, have a unique bond: They've been pen pals since 1938, the BBC reported. Their friendship blossomed when they were in their 20s and an educational project put them in touch with each other. And they've kept in touch ever since. Byrne shuts down any suggestion of romance over the years: "There wasn't 'glibbally globbally' stuff, it was just normal neighbor people."

A special on love

Brenda and Dennis Delgado first met by chance in August 2021 in the condiments aisle at Fry's, a grocery in Casa Grande, Ariz. Dennis told Brenda a joke, she laughed, and they talked for 30 minutes before exchanging their contact info, News12-TV reported. Both were widowed, and as they spent more time together, they grew close. So when they decided to tie the knot, they returned to the scene of the spark. On Nov. 19, they exchanged vows in the mayonnaise aisle as the "Wedding March" played over the store's loudspeakers. "It was wonderful," Dennis said.

Hot stuff

Vic Clinco, a resident of High Point, N.C., is believed to have the world's largest collection of hot sauce, WFMY-TV reported on Nov. 29. He started 26 years ago with three bottles; today he has almost 11,000 bottles in his basement shrine. "It has turned into an obsession," Clinco admitted. He's become such a celebrity in the hot sauce world that manufacturers send him samples of their new varieties. "I want it to be shared with anyone that has the love of the heat as I do," he said.

