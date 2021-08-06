An unnamed man in Yakima, Wash., was arrested on July 24 after shooting at his refrigerator, KIMA reported. The man was stocking the refrigerator with soda cans when one exploded, witnesses explained to police. He pulled out a handgun and fired at the fridge. When police arrived, the man was outside, "yelling incoherently," police said. He told police that he believed the people living in the basement were trying to kill him, but there is no basement in his home. He was arrested for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm.

Don't try this at home

An unnamed man in Xinghua, China, was hospitalized after he inserted a 20-centimeter-long eel into his anus on July 20 to ease his constipation, Global Times reported. The "folk remedy" backfired on him, however, when the eel slithered up into his colon and bit through it, entering his abdomen. The eel was still alive when it was surgically removed. The surgeon said the man could have died from bacteria in the large intestine migrating into the abdominal cavity.

Not such a hot idea

The sheriff's office in Michigan's Oakland County reported that an unnamed 31-year-old woman in Pontiac had a panic attack on July 27 when she discovered a bedbug in her car. So, according to Fox2 Detroit, she poured rubbing alcohol inside the car and set it on fire. In the process, she accidentally set herself on fire, too, suffering second-degree burns.

Least empathetic criminals

Two girls, 16 and 17 years old, were walking along a road in Medina Valley, Texas, on July 26 when they noticed something in a drainage ditch. It turned out to be a dead man, whom investigators believe had killed himself, Fox News reported. When the girls came upon the body, they called a friend, who called 911. But before officers arrived on the scene, the girls allegedly helped themselves to the dead man's gold necklace, documenting the theft on Snapchat. The video was anonymously sent to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, and deputies charged both with theft from a human corpse — a felony. A friend of the 17-year-old told officers she stole it because it "matched her fashion style."

Bright idea

Australian Olympic kayaker Jess Fox, 27, showed her MacGyver chops in Tokyo on July 27, using a condom to repair her kayak before winning bronze and gold medals in different events. CTV News reported that Fox used the condom to hold in place a carbon mixture that is applied to the tip of the kayak. "Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs," Fox posted on Instagram. "It gives the carbon a smooth finish."

But the squirrel survived

On July 15, a 19-year-old driver from Hingham, Mass., swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel in the road and ended up in the living room of a historical home built by Abraham Lincoln's great-grandfather in 1650. The Boston Globe reported that the unnamed driver "drove off the right side of the road, over the sidewalk and into the front of the house" around 6:30 a.m., where residents were sleeping upstairs. The driver was issued a citation for failing to stay in marked lanes, police said.

