The BBC reported on May 4 that three burglars broke into a shoe store in Huancayo, Peru, in the middle of the night and made off with 200 shoes. Unfortunately for them, they were all right shoes. Surveillance video captured them using a tricycle to remove the boxed shoes. The shop owner estimated the value at more than $13,000, although the thieves likely will have trouble selling the shoes for only one foot.

You may now kiss the Jedi

Municipal Court Judge Ron Cable in Akron, Ohio, made a couple's dreams come true on May 4 as he officiated a "Star Wars"-themed wedding, the Associated Press reported. Julia and Robert Jones said when they heard about the special ceremonies, "There was no other right decision. That was it." They joined six other couples in 15-minute wedding ceremonies. Julia and Robert wore Sith and Jedi robes and carried lightsabers. "By the joining of the lightsabers," Cable intoned, "and by the giving and receiving of rings," he pronounced them husband and wife.

All in the family

An unnamed 67-year-old woman in Russia was charged with arranging the murder of her 48-year-old daughter just so she could inherit the younger woman's apartment, Oddity Central reported. The murderous mom told an acquaintance about her plan, and that person said they knew someone who could pull it off. The would-be assassin and the mom met in a park, where she offered about $1,040 for the job. But the hit man went to police. When she transferred the money to his account, the police swooped in. Her new home won't be the apartment she was hoping for.

A sweet homage

London chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke wasn't about to be left out of all the excitement surrounding the coronation of King Charles, Sky News reported. She led a team that created a life-size bust of Charles using about 2,900 melted chocolates. The team studied hours of footage of the king to capture his true likeness, and the resemblance is said to be uncanny. The bust weighs about 50 pounds and took four weeks to create. The chocolate king wears a uniform similar to the actual king's, including epaulettes on the shoulders made of Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy and Bounty confections. The sculpture is on display at Mars Wrigley UK's headquarters in Slough.

The great pasta caper

Nina Jochnowitz was alerted on April 26 by a fellow citizen in Old Bridge, N.J., about an odd deposit near a stream, NJ.com reported. Jochnowitz found 500 pounds of cooked pasta — spaghetti, ziti and elbow macaroni — dumped along a 25-foot-wide area. She posted photos on Facebook and alerted the public works department, which discovered that the pasta hadn't been cooked, after all. A man cleaning out his mother's home after her death discovered a stockpile of dry noodles and dumped them there, thinking they would simply decompose. A weekend's worth of heavy rains softened the pasta, making it look as if it had been cooked. City workers cleaned up the gooey mess, and the town agreed not to press charges against the litterer.

