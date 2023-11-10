Desirae Kelly of Farmington, Mo., woke up at 5 a.m. on Oct. 24 to a strange feeling. "I felt something move in my ear," Kelly said in a TikTok video. Fox News reported that Kelly was in such discomfort that she started to cry in the waiting room at urgent care. As a nurse started to flush her ear with water, Kelly "felt whatever that was crawl out of my ear ... and I watched out of the corner of my eye something fall and land on my sweater," Kelly said. "I watch this black spider with all eight legs crawl across the floor." The nurses trapped the spider in a container. "The nurses were so sweet and passed no judgment like I thought they would," Kelly said. "I don't think I could ever sleep without earplugs again."

Thanks but no thanks

A store in Swansea, Wales, that supports the Barnardo children's charity has circulated a request to its donors, United Press International reported on Oct. 27: Don't send us your sex toys. "Please be mindful that we are a children's charity and as such we have a range of ages on our wonderful volunteer team," the statement read. "We therefore ask that you refrain from donating your used and unused marital aids!"

Failure to launch

A 75-year-old woman in Pavia, Italy, had to get the courts involved to get her two sons, ages 42 and 40, out of her house, CNN reported on Oct. 27. Mom described her sons as "parasites" who had been living with her without contributing financially, even though both have jobs. Judge Simona Caterbi called the brothers "bamboccioni," or big babies, and declared they have until Dec. 18 to vacate the home. "Once a certain age has been exceeded, the child can no longer expect the parents to continue the maintenance obligation within limits that are no longer reasonable," Caterbi said. The brothers hadn't decided whether they would appeal the decision.

Not kidding around

The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Blue Ridge, Ga., has updated its menu with an addendum: Patrons will get a surcharge if they are "unable to parent" — $50 per bill for misbehaving kids — NBC10 Philadelphia reported. A Google review from diner Lyndsey Landmann described a "huge scene" made by the owner in front of the whole restaurant: "He got in our faces and told us that we belonged at Burger King and not at his restaurant," Landmann said. "He was yelling." The owners said, "We just want to live in the woods and cook."

Lots of Legos

Officials in Melbourne, Australia, raided a home on Oct. 31, where they found a meth lab, boxes of gemstones and so many Legos that they'll need a truck to haul them away, The Guardian reported. Police found 1,130 boxes of the plastic blocks valued at more than $200,000 and arrested a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. "This is the first time our detectives have seized a Lego collection," said Detective Inspector Anthony Vella.

