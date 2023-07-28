When a backyard bunny breeder moved out of Wilton Manors, Fla., they left behind between 60 and 100 lionhead rabbits, which have now infiltrated the neighborhood and are driving residents bonkers. Click Orlando reported that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has declined to intercede, arguing that the rabbits are escaped pets and not wild animals. So resident Alicia Griggs is leading an effort to raise the money needed to capture, neuter, vaccinate and rehome the rabbits — to the tune of $20,000 to $40,000. "People don't realize they're exotic pets and they're complicated," Griggs said. Residents complain that the bunnies dig holes, chew wiring and leave droppings on sidewalks and driveways. But others think the rabbits are cute. However, experts say the bunnies won't survive in the wild. "They are not equipped to thrive on their own," said Eric Stewart, executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association.

This stinks

Multiple wrecks tied up northbound I-95 in Bridgeport, Conn., on July 17, all attributed to one cause: A tractor-trailer was leaking human waste onto the roadway. Several vehicles crashed into each other or concrete barriers on the slippery roads, the Associated Press reported, including a truck that skidded into a state police cruiser, which then rammed into another cruiser. No one was seriously hurt in the pileup. The driver was charged with reckless endangerment because officers believe he knew of the leak but kept driving.

Fashion statement

University of Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman underwent surgery in August 2022 to remove blood clots and the rib closest to his collarbone, 247Sports.com reported. What to do with that extra rib? Hartman's mom, a nurse, is making a necklace for him with the bone. "I asked her to try and make it like a puka shell-type deal with the riblike shark's tooth at the end," Hartman said. The jewelry might appear in a couple of pregame warmups. "It won't be worn a lot."

Social comment

Things went literally and physically south on July 11 at a press dinner on New York's Upper East Side in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign. According to Page Six, as Kennedy answered questions, an argument broke out between the event's host, Doug Dechert, and art critic Anthony Haden-Guest. The two continued their exchange, with Kennedy calmly looking on, until Dechert loudly passed gas, which he proudly announced to the gathering. The next day, Dechert told Page Six, "I apologize for using my flatulence as a medium of public commentary in your presence."

Toad tally

"Frog Lady" Helen Claypool of Kirksville, Mo., passed away in December, KTVO-TV reported. Claypool had more than 15,000 frogs — so many that she and her late husband, Don (nickname: Toad), had to build an addition on their house. She started collecting at age 6 and kept 47 logbooks, documenting each one, complete with photos. The Claypools even opened their home to the public as Helen's House of Frogs Museum. Now the whole frog fantasy is on the auction block.

