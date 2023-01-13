What's in a name? For Scott Stallings of St. Simons Island, Ga., it turned out to be an invitation to play in the Masters golf tournament, the Associated Press reported. Stallings quickly realized that the invitation was supposed to go to professional golfer Scott Stallings, who is from Knoxville, Tenn. So he reached out to his namesake on Instagram: "I'm (100 percent) sure this is NOT for me," he wrote. Golfer Stallings said he had been waiting for his invite and thought maybe his wife was pranking him by hiding it. But Georgia's Stallings won't miss out altogether: "We're going to give him some practice-round tickets and take him to dinner on Monday night for doing the right thing," the PGA player said.

Dog days

Erik Torres, who owns a pet store in Doral, Fla., is facing charges after he brought his Pomeranian — dyed to look like Pikachu — to a Miami Heat basketball game on Dec. 26, WPTV reported. The issue isn't that he brought the dog to the game; it's the dye job. Kathleen Labrada, assistant director of Miami-Dade County Animal Services, noted it is "unlawful for any person to possess, sell or otherwise transfer within the county" any artificially colored animal." Torres is fighting the charge, saying he has no plans to remove the dye.

Child's play?

Ashley Lynn, mother of a 9-month-old, took to social media after her child was given a toy remote control for Christmas, the New York Post reported. Lynn said the baby loved the toy and was "going to town chewing on" it, but then Lynn noticed that when certain buttons were pressed, it made inappropriate comments. One was about a drive-by shooting, and another was a sexually themed joke about priests. "What?" Lynn posted. "Walmart, explain this. Linsay Toys, explain this." Linsay, which distributed the toy, quickly responded that it no longer will be sold. And Walmart, where the toy was purchased, said it has been removed for not complying with the store's "prohibited products policy."

Texting trip-up

The Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster, United Kingdom, wins the award for most Scrooge-like holiday message, the BBC reported. While running a test on a computer system on Dec. 23, the center accidentally sent texts to 8,000 patients informing them that they have "aggressive lung cancer with metastases." About a half-hour later, recipients received a second text alerting them about the error. Patient Carl Chegwin was perplexed: "It's not often I go to the doctors ... I sat there scratching my head, thinking, 'I do smoke, do they know something I don't?'"

Ghost fire

In Dorchester, Mass., firefighters responded to a house fire on Dec. 27, MassLive reported. Police officers at the scene talked to a witness, who said a woman named Nikia Rivera had told them, "I'm sorry, I had to do it," before she left on foot. Later, Rivera, 45, told officers that she started the fire because "that house is haunted" and she was trying to rid it of ghosts. Rivera was charged with arson and ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Send your weird news items with subject line Weird News to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.