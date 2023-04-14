What was expected to be a well orchestrated, family-friendly Easter egg hunt in Beavercreek, Ohio, erupted into a free-for-all that ended with officials of the Greene Town Center, a shopping center that was sponsoring the hunt, banning all such events in the future, the Dayton News reported. The event was ruined when people didn't listen to directions. During the time period restricted to 1- and 2-year-olds, adults ran out to hunt eggs. Some people even allegedly pushed children out of the way or knocked them over. "This is absolutely unacceptable behavior," officials said. "We feel the community will be better without the hunt."

Parenting tip

TikTokker Will Meyers posted in early April that he had to "go pick up my kid from school today because I made a big mistake," the Daily Mail reported. As Meyers packed his son's lunch box that morning, he put in a can of Guinness — purportedly because of the can's similarity to Liquid Death sparkling water. "It looks like sparkling water, but it's definitely not sparkling water," Meyers said. Other parents weighed in, with one admitting they sent "two packs of cigarettes in a bag of paper plates and napkins to my daughter's class." A teacher soothed the guilty parents, saying it's a common mistake.

Still dead

Siva Moodley, a pastor at the Miracle Centre near Johannesburg, South Africa, died on Aug. 15, 2021. But until recently, his body lay at a funeral home — for almost 600 days — because his family members were convinced he would come back to life, Oddity Central reported. The mortuary couldn't move forward on a burial without consent from the family. "He was a well-known man and does not deserve this kind of treatment," the mortuary owner said. Finally, he took legal action to further the pastor's burial. In response, the Gauteng High Court authorized a mandatory burial or cremation, and on March 16, Moodley finally was laid to rest.

Flipping her wig

Australia artist Dani Reynolds has overtaken a record previously held by actress Drew Barrymore for the world's widest wig, NDTV reported on April 4. Reynolds worked with another artist, Meg Wilson, to create the 8-foot-6-inch hairpiece using synthetic hair, a bike helmet, PVC pipes, pool noodles, cable ties and aluminum rods — plus two giant pink bows. Reynolds said the biggest challenge was making sure the wig was balanced. "Not having a background in structural engineering or props-making made this quite a difficult task," she said. The enormous wig took the women about two months and $2,700 to complete.

End of the boys' club

Andrew Clark of Caledonia, Mich., comes from a long line of Y chromosomes, WZZM-TV reported. For the past 138 years, there have been no girls born to his family — until St. Patrick's Day, when Clark and his wife, Carolyn, welcomed Audrey Marie. All the way back to 1885 and Clark's great-great-grandfather, only sons have been born to the family. "It was just joy, you know, just that she was here and healthy," Carolyn said. "It made it even more special that it was a girl."

