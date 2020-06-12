Alex Masmej of Paris is a 23-year-old with a strong sense of self-worth. So strong, in fact, that he sold shares of himself via an initial coin offering, or ICO, in April. Masmej sold tokens, called $ALEX, to 30 investors, raising more than $20,000, which he plans to use to move to San Francisco. Investors in $ALEX reportedly receive a share of any money he makes over the next three years, up to $100,000; a vote on some of his life decisions; and promotion from Masmej on his social media channels, Decrypt reported. (He has 3,200 followers on Twitter and 517 on Instagram.) “Since there are no legal contracts,” Masmej said, “I can technically run away with the money.” But he won’t because “it will hurt my reputation amongst those very people I need help from. It’s more likely that I just don’t make money and pay back very little.”

Double trouble

Some folks never learn. On May 9, a New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over Nicole George, 31, in Newington. George was driving 90 mph in a 50-mph zone; after the traffic stop, she went on. But only 13 minutes later, a second trooper clocked her doing 111 mph in a 65-mph zone in Rochester. The first trooper responded to assist at the second traffic stop, NECN reported, and she was arrested on suspicion of reckless operation. However, after her arrest, authorities found about 40 grams of fentanyl and some methamphetamine in George’s possession; they seized her Honda Pilot, and they suspect criminal activity was the reason for her big hurry.

I am not dead yet

The BBC reported that on June 2, railroad workers became alarmed after spotting a pair of human feet and “no signs of life” near the Chafford Hundred station in Essex, England. The British Transport Police reported that officers who rushed to the scene “found a man in his late 30s enjoying some nude sunbathing.” A spokeswoman for Network Rail punned: “Let me lay it bare, the railway is not a place to sunbathe. Please keep away from the tracks.”

Unclear on the concept

Julie Wheeler of Beaver, W.Va., pleaded guilty in February to health care fraud and faced up to 10 years in prison. So she and her husband, Rodney Wheeler, apparently cooked up a plan to keep her out of jail: On May 31, Rodney and the couple’s 17-year-old son reported that Julie had fallen from the Grandview overlook at the New River Gorge National River. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and rescue crews began a search for her, including use of a helicopter and rappelling into a jagged canyon, to no avail. After three days of searching, however, Julie turned up — hiding in a closet in her home, WVNS reported. Now, in addition to the fraud conviction, Julie and Rodney will face multiple charges of conspiracy and giving false information to police. “It is hard to hide at home,” remarked U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

The entrepreneurial spirit

Cobbler Grigore Lup of Cluj, Romania, was disturbed to see people ignoring social distancing guidelines. So he created a pair of size-75 (European) men’s shoes, each of which is about 2½ feet long. The shoes have a regular space for the foot but then a long bill-like section that extends from the toe. Lup told United Press International that the shoes are designed so that two people facing each other (and wearing his shoes) have to keep a distance of about 5 feet.

