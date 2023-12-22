The Kyiv Post reported on Dec. 13 that Russia's security service, the FSB, has released its 2024 propaganda fundraising calendar, and it's a doozy! The front cover features "art" of an improbably ripped Vladimir Putin giving his best sultry stare while leaning on a big, black compensator vehicle. Is this a popular holiday gift in Russia? Who knows. The bigger question: Why does the FSB need to fundraise?

Weird science

Scientists at Northwestern University in Chicago have created tiny VR headsets for laboratory mice, Sky News reported on Dec. 8. The Miniature Rodent Stereo Illumination VR has two lenses and two screens to give the little dudes a realistic 3-D picture of aerial threats, like an owl coming in for a meal. The goggles help the mice "engage with the environment in a more natural way," said lead scientist Daniel Dombeck.

Crime report

In Louisville, Ky., a bronze statue of President Abraham Lincoln has been seated on a rock, overlooking the Ohio River since 2009, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. But Lincoln's top hat, which rested at his side on the rock, disappeared sometime at the beginning of December. The sculptor, Ed Hamilton, said the theft couldn't have been easy. "It was anchored down into that monolith rock," he said. "I don't know what they could have used" to free it. He also had a warning for the thieves: "Bring the hat back, because you can't wear it" because of its weight.

Suspicions confirmed

Cops in Genoa, Italy, were stumped by a drug-trafficking case in their city, BNN reported on Dec. 1 — that is, until they noticed a large number of bald and beardless men visiting a local barbershop. Investigators searched the shop, where they found 100 grams of cocaine, precision scales and packaging materials. They also found hashish at the barber's home and evidence of ongoing communication with inmates in a Genoa prison. The 55-year-old barber is awaiting sentencing at the Marassi prison.

If the shoe fits

The Burnside Shelter in Portland, Ore., hit the jackpot earlier in the year when workers discovered a pair of gold sneakers at the bottom of a donation bin, United Press International reported. Turns out, the Air Jordan 3 kicks were commissioned by Spike Lee for him to wear at the 2019 Academy Awards. The shoes were auctioned off, and Sotheby's will donate 100% of the proceeds — $50,000, more than twice the auction house's estimated price — to the Portland Rescue Mission, which operates the shelter.

Discount explanation

Michael Green, 50, and Byron Bolden, 37, were sentenced in December in Colorado's 18th Judicial District for felony theft after they shoplifted about $2,100 worth of items from a Kohl's store, the Denver Gazette reported. In Colorado, theft under $2,000 is a misdemeanor, which is why their defense attorney argued that the store was having a sale and the men had coupons, which brought the value of the items they took down below the threshold for felony theft. The DA wasn't having it: "Just because an item is on sale doesn't mean it's free to steal," said John Kellner.

Send your weird news items with subject line Weird News to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.