Dr. Jason Gladwell, an orthodontist in Raleigh, N.C., has a new promotion going, WRAL-TV reported: "Grins and Glocks." Yep — patients who sign up for Invisalign braces can choose between a free Glock 19 or a membership to Youngsville Gun Club & Range. The deal is open only to those 21 and older, and the club will conduct a background check on recipients. Gladwell has received mixed reactions to the come-on; notably, Align Technology, which makes Invisalign, isn't happy: "This promotion does not reflect our brand purpose."

Police report

When a game warden pulled over a pickup truck near Lubbock, Texas, on Nov. 8, the driver and passenger obligingly waited with a deputy while the Texas Parks and Wildlife officer searched the vehicle, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. At one point, the driver asked for permission to retrieve a burrito and 44-ounce drink from the cab, telling the officer that he "did not have any drugs or anything in the vehicle." Wondering why the driver would bring up drugs if there weren't any, the officer took a renewed interest in the food. When he removed the lid from the drink cup, he found a bag inside with 5 grams of methamphetamine. The driver was taken into custody.

Pigging out

Kelly Jacobson of West Palm Beach, Fla., was heartbroken after officers led away her pet pig, Pork Chop, during an eviction on Nov. 9. WPTV reported that animal care and control officers actually had to carry the pig, because it weighs 400 pounds and can't walk. They plan to gain custody of Pork Chop and get him the dietary care he needs. Jacobson has been cited twice before for neglecting his needs, but she said she would "do whatever I have to do to make him better. I need him."

Two for one

Kelsey Hatcher and her husband, Caleb, of Dora, Ala., knew she had the unusual condition of having two uteri and two cervixes before she became pregnant. But when she had her first sonogram in the spring, she discovered something amazing: She has two babies on the way, one in each uterus. "OB/GYNs go their whole careers without seeing anything like this," said Dr. Shweta Patel, her doctor. Both babies are girls and are due on Christmas Day, but doctors say they could be born hours, days or even weeks apart.

Citizen's arrest

In Glendale, Wis., on Nov. 15, police identified a stolen Dodge Durango being driven erratically, TMJ4-TV reported. Officers deployed stop sticks, and the Durango crashed into two other cars before all four occupants jumped out and ran away. One of them tried to flee across a golf course, stopping midway to duck into a portable toilet to hide. That's when a golfer stepped in to help: "When we realized they were being chased and that kid was in the porta potty ... I just made a rash decision to go push the porta potty down," said Adam Westermayer. The suspect was trapped inside, and police were able to arrest him and one other suspect.

