In Brezna, Montenegro, seven individuals are competing for the resort village's coveted title of "Laziest Citizen," Reuters reported — and all they have to do is lie down. The annual contest, which promises a prize of $1,070, started in 2012 to mock a popular stereotype of Montenegrins being lazy. In previous contests, no one had gone longer than five days. But this year, seven competitors had made it 20 days and were still going strong — even if they weren't actually going anywhere. The contestants get restroom breaks and have food brought to them. Last year's champion, Dubravka Aksic, 38, said they all "feel good, excellent, there are no health problems, they are pampering us, all we have to do is remain lying down."

Speaking of lying down, as dog-walkers passed the Seascape Cafe in Chapel St. Leonards, England, on Sept. 6, they were startled to see what they thought was a "ritual mass murder" inside, United Press International reported. Police were called to the scene, but it turns out the people lying on their backs were just taking part in a yoga meditation exercise. The class teacher, Millie Laws, said, "We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs. ... They were all participating in a beautiful deep relaxation, and it could have never run through any of our minds that it could be taken this way."

Zach Swope, 32, of Carlisle, Pa., captured a Guinness World Record by seeing 777 movies in 365 days, United Press International reported. He started in July 2022 with "Minions: Rise of Gru" and finished with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Swope wisely bought a Regal Unlimited Membership for $22 per month, which allowed him to see as many films as he could. In honor of his accomplishment, Regal Cinemas donated $7,777.77 to a charity he designated, the American Federation for Suicide Prevention. What was his favorite show? "Across the Spider-Verse."

Despite the extensive preflight checklists that pilots go through before taking off, a Swiss Airlines flight on Sept. 9 left Zurich for Bilbao, Spain, with one task left undone. None of the luggage had been loaded on board. "There was a shortage of ground staff," explained company spokesman Kavin Ampalam. "We understand the situation is not favorable for the people involved, and of course we regret the inconvenience."

Reza Baluchi is in trouble with the U.S. Coast Guard — again. NPR reported that the Iranian-born man from Florida was arrested Aug. 29 after trying to run across the Atlantic Ocean in a "hamster wheel" fitted with buoys, with his final destination being London — 4,000 miles from his starting point. He tried similar stunts in 2014, 2016 and 2021, "all of which resulted in USCG intervention," said Coast Guard Special Agent Michael Perez. Baluchi's motivation: "If you drive a boat, nobody cares. Bubble, nobody did before." After the 2016 incident, the Coast Guard sank his bubble, so he redesigned and built a new one. He faces charges of obstruction of boarding and violation of a port order.

