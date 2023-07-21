In 1973, Nissim Kahlon was living in a tent on a beach north of Tel Aviv, Israel, the Associated Press reported. He started scratching into a sandstone cliff wall along the beach, eventually excavated a cave and moved in. Fifty years later, his dug-out home has multiple floors, staircases, detailed mosaic floors, electricity and plumbing. But now Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry is moving to evict Kahlon, saying the structure is illegal and threatens the coastline. "I am not leaving here," said Kahlon, 77. "I am ready for them to bury me here. I have no other home."

Giving Macron the finger

French President Emmanuel Macron received a body part in the mail, the Evening Standard reported. On July 10, a severed finger belonging to a "living human being" arrived at the Elysee Palace, where it was "initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks," a source said. "This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analyzed as quickly as possible." The former owner of the digit was identified and given "full medical support," but the meaning behind the act remains unclear.

Going ape over tech

The Toronto Zoo has a favor to ask of visitors to Nassir the gorilla: Please don't show him photos or videos on your phone. Like many of its 24-year-old human compatriots, Nassir is "fascinated by videos, and screen time would dominate his life if he had it his way," according to the zoo's website. The Toronto Star reported that Maria Franke, director of wildlife conservation and welfare, said that visitors sharing their content "was causing him to be distracted and not interacting with the other gorillas."

Hair-raising

Doctors at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center near Dayton, Ohio, presented a case in the New England Journal of Medicine on July 6 that detailed a man whom they diagnosed with "hairy tongue." Gizmodo reported that the 64-year-old consulted with doctors when he developed a green, fuzzy layer on his tongue. He was prescribed antifungals, but they didn't help. The man then was directed to scrub his tongue with a toothbrush four times a day and stop smoking, and the green fuzz disappeared.

Guest of honor

A wedding at Maison Albion in Albion, N.Y., sported an unexpected extra member of the wedding party, People reported. J, a llama, was hired to be a surprise groomsman by the bride's mother, who knew her daughter wants to own a llama farm one day. Llama Adventures provided J and outfitted him in a tux that made him look as if he was wearing white gloves and standing on two legs, and he gamely stood with the other groomsmen as the nuptials took place. "The bride was absolutely delighted," said photographer Cathy Craft, "and the guests thoroughly enjoyed it."

Bunny burglar

Police in Quincy, Ill., are hopping mad after someone wearing a full bunny suit broke into a coin laundry, NBC Chicago reported. Early on July 6, the costumed burglar entered the Winners Wash Laundromat and rifled through drawers, stuffing several items into a backpack. Surveillance video caught the fuzzy culprit, who has not been identified.

