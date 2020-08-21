Social media has lit up recently in Canada with photos of unexpected additions to beaver lodges, including satellite dishes and a flagpole. Glynnis Hood, a professor of environmental science at the University of Alberta, confirmed that beavers could install a satellite dish, "but it would probably be covered in mud." So what gives? Hood and others think it's the quintessential Canadian prank: "I think that Canadians have this profound connection to beavers," she told the CBC. "It's our national symbol. [It] just seems to go well with the Canadian identity." Sure enough, Grant Carlson of Thunder Bay, Ontario, confirmed that he was one of the pranksters: "We decided to help the beavers. You know self-isolation isn't so bad with Netflix."

A steady presence

Srinivas Gupta, a businessman in Koppal, India, and his wife, Madhavi, were building their dream home when she died in a car crash in 2017. But in many ways, she is still with Gupta — especially now that he has installed a life-size wax statue of her in the home. Madhavi's likeness is in a seated position, clothed in a pink sari and gold jewelry. "The planning for the house was all done by her and we couldn't imagine entering this new house without her," Anusha Gupta, one of the couple's daughters, told CNN. At a housewarming party on Aug. 7, friends and relatives posed with Madhavi on a couch and posted photos to social media. The family says they will keep the statue in their courtyard: "She used to enjoy the outdoors," Anusha said.

More money than sense

A Chinese businessman living in the United States has commissioned the priciest face mask in the world from Israeli jeweler Yvel, the Associated Press reported on Aug. 9. Yvel owner Isaac Levy said the 18-karat gold mask will cost $1.5 million and sparkle with 3,600 white and black diamonds. "Money maybe doesn't buy everything," Levy admitted, "but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that. I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these," he added. Levy said he would not wear it himself, though.

A built-in life preserver

It isn't often that you can thank your overweight belly for saving your life, but a 28-year-old man in Henan Province, China, is doing just that. The man, identified as Liu, fell through a wooden cover on a well in his hometown of Fuliudian Village on Aug. 7, Fox News reported. But rather than plunging to the bottom, he got stuck in the opening. At least five firefighters were needed to hoist the man out of the well using a rope tied around his waist, but Liu was unharmed.

Make yourself at home

Daniel Albert Neja, 39, is a homeless man who resides in St. Petersburg, Fla. But for nearly two weeks, Neja lived in relative luxury, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Neja was arrested on Aug. 9 after a cleaning crew found razors, shaving cream containers and blankets in a seldom-cleaned suite at Al Lang Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team. Neja had helped himself to food and Rowdies clothing valued at more than $1,000. He had also consumed $250 worth of drinks.

