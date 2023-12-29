As you look back on 2023, don't forget these stories. They were the favorites of the News of the Weird editors.

Ghost story

In Dallas, grocery worker Coby Todd, 21, is sure that a "mischievous child ghost" pushed a shopping cart into his car as he was leaving work, Fox News reported on March 30. The day before, Todd had gone "ghost hunting" and had sensed the presence of a "little boy" spirit, he said. He thinks the spirit followed him home and to work the next day. "Maybe he was trying to play with me," Todd said. He checked out the store's security footage to see who might have pushed the cart, and it does appear to suddenly turn and roll on its own toward his car. "It upset me," Todd said. "It's not fake."

Creme de la weird

The Mondaiji Con Cafe Daku (loosely translated: Problem Child Concept Cafe) in Sapporo, Japan, was forced to fire one of its waitresses in April after she was discovered to be adding her own blood to cocktails, the Daily Mail reported. The cafe's owner closed it while it was thoroughly cleaned and all the glasses were replaced. And a doctor said anyone who had patronized the cafe should have a blood test.

Bad business plan

Jerry Martin had what he thought was a winning idea for a retail shop: The Drug Store, where people could buy cocaine, heroin, meth and MDMA that had been tested for fentanyl. Vice reported that Martin's mobile shop, in Vancouver, British Columbia, was open less than 24 hours when he was arrested for drug trafficking. The store was housed in a trailer, and Martin wore a stab-proof vest as he sold the items from behind a plexiglass window. According to him, his plan included getting arrested so he could challenge "laws that prevent a safe supply and result in death by poisoning."

Bean bag to go

Japanese garment company Takikou has developed a wearable bean bag, Oddity Central reported. "This concept was born out of the idea of a cushion that would allow you to totally let go, anytime, anywhere," said the company's Shogo Takikawa. "You can put this on and chill out in your living room or loads of other places." The bean bag is available in different sizes and colors, but it weighs about 11 pounds, which might make you want to sit down more often. Prices range from $60 to $119.

DIY surgery

Michael Raduga, 40, founder of the Phase Research Center in Russia, nearly lost his life in June when he tried to implant a chip in his brain on his own, in his living room in Kazakhstan. The Daily Mail reported that Raduga — who is not a doctor — lost more than a liter of blood in his quest to imbed a chip to control his dreams. He said he watched hours of neurosurgery on YouTube before starting on his own head. But neurosurgeon Dr. Alex Green of the University of Oxford wasn't having it. "This is an extremely dangerous thing to do," he said.

