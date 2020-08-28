Residents of Sioux Falls, S.D., have been cheered recently by the unexpected presence of a corn stalk growing through a crack in the pavement at a busy intersection. Dubbed the 57th Street Corn, the stalk had its own Twitter account and was hailed as a symbol of resiliency and hope in hard times; Mayor Paul TenHaken called it "amaizing." But on Aug. 19, the Argus Leader reported, neighbors found the plant had been ripped from the ground overnight, prompting sorrow on social media and a flower memorial. "I didn't want to see her story end like that," said resident Chad Theisen. Together with his children, Theisen rescued the corn stalk, renamed it Cornelia and is nursing it back to health in a 5-gallon bucket. He hopes to find a permanent home for Cornelia, now a local celebrity, with the city's help.

Road napping

Government restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 have had no effect on a growing trend on the island of Okinawa, Japan, called rojo-ne (literally, sleeping on the road), which local authorities blame on the island's balmy weather and people's habit of overindulging in awamori, a traditional rice-based liquor. Okinawa police have fielded more than 2,700 reports of rojo-ne in just the first six months of 2020, The Guardian reported, putting the island on pace to match last year's 7,000 reported incidents, which resulted in 16 accidents and three deaths. Tadataka Miyazawa, the police chief, said he "didn't even know the term rojo-ne before coming to Okinawa."

Putting on the brakes

Organizers of Philadelphia's 12th Annual Naked Bike Ride canceled the event, which was scheduled for Saturday, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press reported. Ride organizer Maria Serrahima said she hopes people will be able to return next year and that riders are "taking advantage of the emptier streets and riding — masks up." The Philly Naked Bike Ride attracts thousands of riders and covers a 10-mile course taking in city landmarks such as Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

Chocolate skies

People living around Olten, Switzerland, got a surprise on Aug. 14 when it began snowing cocoa powder. Strong winds that morning distributed the cocoa dust from a malfunctioning ventilation system at the nearby Lindt & Spruengli chocolate factory, delivering enough to cover at least one car, the Associated Press reported. The company offered cleaning services, but no one took them up on the offer. The ventilation system has been repaired.

A Blockbuster Airbnb

The very last Blockbuster store, in Bend, Ore., is offering Deschutes County residents three one-night sleepovers through Airbnb on Sept. 18, 19 and 20 for $4 — about the cost of a video rental, according to the website Oddee. Lucky movie lovers will have a pullout couch, beanbags and pillows for their viewing comfort, plus 2-liter bottles of Pepsi and snacks to enjoy during a marathon of "new releases" from the '90s. "Nothing can replace going to the store with loved ones to browse the shelves and find a movie that suits whatever mood you're in," said Sandi Harding, the store manager.

