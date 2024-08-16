Newly identified remains of missing World War II soldier from Oregon set to return home

The department's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, tasked with recovering prisoners of war and service members missing in action, said Calkins was captured after U.S. troops in Bataan province surrendered to Japanese forces. After surviving the harrowing 65-mile (105-kilometer) Bataan Death March, he was held at Cabanatuan POW Camp #1, where records show he died on Nov. 1, 1942, at the age of 20. He was buried with other prisoners in what was known as Common Grave 704.