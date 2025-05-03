Newly elected chair of Georgia Democrats says party hasn't been fighting enough

ATLANTA — Charlie Bailey won election to chair Georgia's Democratic Party on Saturday, pledging he'll raise the money to help the party win elections in 2025 and 2026.
Bailey was the Democratic nominee in 2018 for attorney general and in 2022 for lieutenant governor, losing both times to Republicans.
He replaces U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who stepped down after Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump in the Southern swing state spotlighted discontent with her leadership.
The party voted earlier to change its bylaws to say that its chair would be paid and full time, instead of the volunteer post it traditionally has been. Williams agreed to the change and stepped down after it was made.
Bailey told the more than 200 state committee members who gathered at a Teamsters union hall south of downtown Atlanta that he would focus on the party's one job, ''to elect as many Democrats to as many offices across this great state as humanly possible.''
Bailey promised to raise ''a whole heap of money" and to be a strong messenger for Democratic values while holding Republicans accountable. He takes office at a time when many Democrats are alarmed about the early actions of the second administration of President Donald Trump and are pressing for their party to provide forceful opposition before the 2026 election, even though they are in the minority in the U.S. House and Senate.
Bailey said that Democrats ''have not been fighting enough'' and that he would begin by clearly communicating what his party stands for.
''The first thing is you've got to be clear about what your values are, which we're going to do, and then we've got to win races," he said. ''I mean, the only way to change this stuff is to take back power. You got to beat these Republicans.''