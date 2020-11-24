Brock Faber and Mike Koster, two high-end freshmen defenseman for the Gophers men’s hockey team, showed last week during the season-opening sweep of Penn State that the jump to college hockey wasn’t too big a hurdle for them to clear.

“They’re thoroughbreds, you let them run,” coach Bob Motzko said Friday.

Added senior forward Brannon McManus, “They’re studs. I said it from when we started practicing with them. I knew they were going to have a huge impact on our team.”

They indeed made an impact Monday night.

In the opener of the first Monday-Tuesday series for the Gophers in 45 years, Faber and Koster each scored their first career goal in a 4-1 victory over Ohio State at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Junior captain Sammy Walker also scored, Ben Meyers had a short-handed, empty-net goal, and senior goalie Jack LaFontaine made 17 saves as the eighth-ranked Gophers (3-0) beat the No. 10 Buckeyes, who were making their season debut. Minnesota, which outshot Ohio State 26-18, will try for the sweep Tuesday night at 7:30.

The last time the Gophers played a Monday-Tuesday series, Herb Brooks was coaching the team, Tom Vannelli was the offensive standout and St. Louis University still had a varsity hockey team. The Gophers swept the Billikens at Williams Arena 4-3 and 6-3 on Oct. 27-28, 1975.

Unlike during the opening series on Thursday and Friday, family members of players were not allowed in Mariucci, in adherence to Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 crowd restrictions that went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday. The official attendance was 0.

The Gophers were especially dominant in the first period Monday, gaining a 2-0 lead on goals by Faber and Walker and outshooting the Buckeyes 13-1. Ohio State’s only shot on goal came 30 seconds into the period.

The Gophers nearly scored at 6:52 of the first when Nathan Burke tried to kick a rebound of a Cullen Munson shot to his stick. The puck went into the goal, but Burke did not touch the puck with his stick. The play was called no goal in the ice and upheld via video review.

Faber gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 11:22 of the first when he took a diagonal pass from defensive partner Ryan Johnson down low and rifled a shot from the right circle over goalie Tommy Nappier’s glove.

The Gophers boosted their lead to 2-0 at 18:54 of the first when Walker tapped a rebound of a Sampo Ranta shot into an open net with Nappier committed to his right.

Minnesota was dominant in the faceoff circle in the first period, winning 15 of 18 draws. Scott Reedy (7-for-8) and Ben Meyers (4-for-5) were especially sharp.

The Buckeyes got their first shot on goal of the second period at 6:55, ending a stretch of 25:35 without a shot on goal. They added three more in the next 40 seconds, but LaFontaine shut the door.

Playing with much more energy in the second, Ohio State trimmed Minnesota’s lead to 2-1 when Gustaf Westlund skated in from the half-wall and fired a shot past LaFontaine at 12:56.

At 15:20 of the second, the Gophers went back on the power play when Ohio State’s Jaedon Leslie was called for cross-checking. Freshman defenseman Mike Koster capitalized with his first career goal, at 15:54, for a 3-1 Minnesota lead. Koster took a pass from Johnson at the point, skated to his left to find an opening and fired a shot past Nappier on the stick side.