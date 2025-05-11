Sports

Newcastle takes advantage in Champions League race by beating Chelsea 2-0

Advantage Newcastle in the race for the Champions League.

A 2-0 win against Premier League top-five rival Chelsea on Sunday moved Newcastle closer to a return to European club soccer's top competition next season.

With just two rounds of the season to go, Newcastle leapfrogged Manchester City and is up to third in the standings.

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes struck against 10-man Chelsea at St James' Park in a game that could have a big impact on the six-team battle for Champions League qualification.

Tonali fired Newcastle ahead from close range in the second minute and Nicolas Jackson was sent off for Chelsea in the 35th, following a VAR review, for a foul on Sven Botman.

Chelsea pushed for an equalizer after the break, but Guimaraes' dipping shot from distance in the 90th killed off the visitors' hopes of a comeback.

Newcastle moved a point above City which was held 0-0 by last-placed Southampton on Saturday.

