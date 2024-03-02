NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe managed to get a tune out of his team in front of rock star Mark Knopfler in a 3-0 English Premier League win over Wolverhampton, whose three-game winning run came to an end on Saturday.

Knopfler, the frontman of Dire Straits, was at St. James' Park to unveil a charity recording of the theme from Local Hero — the song to which the Magpies run out. He witnessed Newcastle's first home win in the league since Dec. 16, courtesy of Alexander Isak's 15th goal of the season, Anthony Gordon's 10th of the campaign and substitute Tino Livramento's first for the club.

Howe came up with the perfect game-plan, sucking Wolves in by allowing them possession and then hitting them on the break in devastating fashion. The visitors rallied late in the game but were unable to find a way past keeper Martin Dubravka in front of a crowd of 52,206 at a wintry St James'.

Newcastle climbed to eighth place and is well in contention to qualify for Europe for the second straight season — even if it is unlikely to be in the Champions League this time.

