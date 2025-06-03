Newark mayor sues New Jersey's top federal prosecutor after arrest at immigration detention site

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka sued New Jersey's top federal prosecutor on Tuesday over his arrest on a trespassing charge at a federal immigration detention facility, saying the Trump-appointed attorney had pursued the case out of political spite.
Baraka, who leads New Jersey's biggest city, is a candidate in a crowded primary field for the Democratic nomination for governor next Tuesday. The lawsuit against interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba coincided with the day early in-person voting began.
The lawsuit seeks damages for ''false arrest and malicious prosecution,'' and also accuses Habba of defamation for comments she made about his case, which was later dropped.
Citing a post on X in which Habba said Baraka ''committed trespass,'' the lawsuit says Habba issued a ''defamatory statement'' and authorized his ''false arrest'' despite ''clear evidence that Mayor Baraka had not committed the petty offense of ‘defiant trespass.''' The suit also names Ricky Patel, the Homeland Security Investigations agent in charge in Newark.
''This is not about revenge,'' Baraka said during a news conference. ''Ultimately, it's about them taking accountability for what they did.''
Emails seeking comment were left Tuesday with Habba's office and the Homeland Security Department, where Patel works.
The episode outside the Delaney Hall federal immigration detention center has had dramatic fallout. It began on May 9 when Baraka tried to join three Democratic members of Congress — Rob Menendez, LaMonica McIver and Bonnie Watson Coleman — who went to the facility for an oversight tour, something authorized under federal law. Baraka, an outspoken critic of Trump's immigration crackdown and the detention center, was denied entry.
Video from the event showed him walking from the facility side of the fence to the street side, where other people had been protesting, and then uniformed officials came to arrest him. As they did, people could be heard in the video saying to protect the mayor. The video shows a crowd forming and pushing as officials led off a handcuffed Baraka.