New Zealand, the Cook Islands' biggest funder, halts money to the Pacific nation over its China ties

News of the 18.2 million New Zealand dollar ($11 million) funding halt Thursday, which only emerged when a Cook Islands news outlet saw its brief mention in a government budget document, is likely to prove difficult for New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is in China for his first official visit and is due to meet President Xi Jinping this week. Beijing has defended its Cook Islands pacts before, saying in February that the deals were not intended to antagonize New Zealand.