World

New Zealand Parliament votes for record suspensions of 3 lawmakers who performed Māori haka

New Zealand legislators voted Thursday to enact record suspensions from Parliament for three lawmakers who performed a Māori haka to protest a proposed law.

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 6:30AM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand legislators voted Thursday to enact record suspensions from Parliament for three lawmakers who performed a Māori haka to protest a proposed law.

Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke received a seven-day ban and her colleagues from Te Pāti Māori, the Māori Party, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, are barred for 21 days.

Three days had been the longest ban from New Zealand's Parliament before.

They performed the haka last November to oppose a bill they said would reverse Indigenous rights. The protest provoked months of dispute among lawmakers about what the consequences should be. Thursday's vote followed hours of fraught debate in Parliament.

about the writer

about the writer

CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

South Korea's liberal-led legislature passes bills calling for special probes into Yoon and wife

South Korea's liberal-led legislature on Thursday passed bills to launch special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law in December and criminal allegations against his wife, targeting the ousted conservative a day after his liberal successor took office.

World

Israel says it has recovered the bodies of 2 hostages from the Gaza Strip

World

New Zealand Parliament votes for record suspensions of 3 lawmakers who performed Māori haka