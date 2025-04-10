New Zealand lawmakers reject proposed law to redefine the country's founding Treaty of Waitangi

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand lawmakers dealt an overwhelming defeat Thursday to a controversial proposed law seeking to redefine the country's founding treaty between Māori tribes and the British Crown.
The Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi bill was rejected by Parliament in a 112 to 11 vote in Wellington, halting its progress to a third and final vote. Cheers and applause erupted before lawmakers and the public sang a waiata — a traditional Māori song — after the result was announced.
The sweeping reinterpretation of the 1840 treaty signed by British representatives and 500 Māori chiefs during New Zealand's colonization was never expected to become law. But the measures provoked a fraught debate about Indigenous rights and last November prompted the biggest race relations protest in the country's history.
But its defeat did not spell the end for scrutiny of Māori rights in New Zealand law.
What is the Treaty of Waitangi?
The Treaty guides the relationship between the government and Māori, with its meaning established through decades of legislation and court rulings. It promised tribes broad rights to retain their lands and protect their interests in return for ceding governance to the British.
But two versions of the document were signed – one in English and one in Māori — and while both promised Māori the rights and privileges of British citizens, the documents differed on what authority the chiefs were ceding. Crown breaches of both created steep disenfranchisement for Māori, who still face stark inequities.
Since an Indigenous protest movement surged in the 1970s, Treaty considerations have been a growing part of New Zealand law. Redress efforts have bolstered a dwindling Māori language and culture — now experiencing a resurgence — and resulted in billion-dollar settlements for stolen Māori land.