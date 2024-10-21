New York wins first WNBA championship after falling in previous five appearances in the Finals

The third time wasn't the charm for the Liberty, falling to Houston for the third time in four years. The Liberty lost the opener at home, getting behind early. They were down 29-22 at the break and then 10 early in the second half before cutting it to 52-50 on two free throws by Weatherspoon with 52 seconds left. Unfortunately, Cooper answered with a three-point play 26 seconds later. New York gave it all it had in Game 2 before falling in overtime. The back-and-forth game saw New York leading 64-61 with 21 seconds left before Cooper hit a game-tying 3-pointer. In overtime, Sue Wicks hit a 3-pointer with 2:14 left to give New York a 70-69 lead before Houston scored 10 of the final 13 points to seal the title.