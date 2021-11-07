New York Islanders (5-2-2, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-3-0, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -126, Islanders +105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Minnesota after the Islanders shut out Winnipeg 2-0. Ilya Sorokin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 24 saves.

Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall with a 21-5-2 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Wild were called for 203 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Islanders allowed 2.1 goals on 28.3 shots per game last season.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Wild: Rem Pitlick: out (covid-19), Mats Zuccarello: out (covid-19).

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.