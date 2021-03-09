FICTION

1. A Court of Silver Flames, by Sarah J. Maas. (Bloomsbury) The fifth book in "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series. Nesta Archeron is forced into close quarters with a warrior named Cassian.

2. The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin's) As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

3. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

4. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

5. The Sanatorium, by Sarah Pearse. (Pamela Dorman) Elin Warner must find her estranged brother's fiancée, who goes missing as a storm approaches a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps.

6. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

7. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

8. The Russian, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) The 13th book in the "Michael Bennett" series. An assassin killing a number of women might disrupt the detective's wedding plans.

9. Faithless in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin's) The 52nd book of the "In Death" series. Eve Dallas investigates the murder of a young sculptor in the West Village.

10. Missing and Endangered, by J.A. Jance. (Morrow) The 19th book in the "Joanna Brady Mysteries" series. The Cochise County sheriff's daughter becomes involved in a missing persons case.

NONFICTION

1. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, by Bill Gates. (Knopf) A prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.

2. Just as I Am, by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford. (HarperCollins) The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of Black women through her career choices.

3. The Sum of Us, by Heather McGhee. (One World) The chair of the board of the racial justice organization Color of Change analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

4. Walk in My Combat Boots, by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney. (Little, Brown) A collection of interviews with troops who fought overseas.

5. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama. (Crown) In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

6. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America.

7. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

8. Between Two Kingdoms, by Suleika Jaouad. (Random House) The writer of The New York Times column "Life, Interrupted" chronicles her fight with cancer and an impactful road trip.

9. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. Four Hundred Souls, edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. (One World) A compendium featuring 90 writers covering 400 years of African American history.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Keep Sharp, by Sanjay Gupta with Kristin Loberg. (Simon & Schuster)

3. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

