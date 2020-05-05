FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Masked Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 30th book in the “Prey” series. Washington politicians ask Lucas Davenport to look into someone who is targeting their children.

3. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

4. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

5. The Boy From the Woods, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) When a girl goes missing, a private investigator’s feral childhood becomes an asset in the search.

6. The Glass Hotel, by Emily St. John Mandel. (Knopf) Years after an international Ponzi scheme falls apart, one of its victims investigates the disappearance of a woman from a container ship.

7. In Five Years, by Rebecca Serle. (Atria) A Manhattan lawyer finds herself confronting a vision she had when elements of it come to life on schedule.

8. Redhead by the Side of the Road, by Anne Tyler. (Knopf) Micah Mortimer’s orderly existence is thrown off kilter when his partner faces eviction and a teenager claims to be his son.

9. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.

10. Valentine, by Elizabeth Wetmore. (Harper) A Texas town on the verge of an oil boom in 1976 becomes divided when a teenage girl is brutally attacked.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

3. The House of Kennedy, by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen. (Little, Brown) A look at the achievements of the political family and what has been called “the Kennedy curse.”

4. Front Row at the Trump Show, by Jonathan Karl. (Dutton) The ABC News chief White House correspondent gives his perspective on our current president and describes the shifts within their relationship.

5. Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolker. (Doubleday) From 1945 to 1965, a family in Colorado had 12 children, six of whom went on to develop schizophrenia.

6. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

7. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

8. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

9. About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known, by Peggy Rowe. (Forefront) Stories of living with a minimalist husband, cheering her son’s celebrity and having a late career as a commercial spokesperson.

10. Arguing With Socialists, by Glenn Beck. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator espouses free-market capitalism. (b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

2. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending April 18. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.