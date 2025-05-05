NEW YORK — New York Times' Doug Mills wins 2025 Pulitzer for Breaking News Photography for images of the shooting of Donald Trump.
The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 7:21PM
Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously misspelled Branden)
