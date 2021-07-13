FICTION

1. The President's Daughter, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown) Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

2. The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

3. Malibu Rising, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine) An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

4. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

5. Golden Girl, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

6. The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

7. Sooley, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

8. Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir. (Ballantine) Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

9. The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin's) As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

10. The Other Black Girl, by Zakiya Dalila Harris. (Atria) Tension unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.

NONFICTION

1. Killing the Mob, by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. (St. Martin's) The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

2. The Bomber Mafia, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

3. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

4. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America.

6. Crying in H Mart, by Michelle Zauner. (Knopf) The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

7. The Anthropocene Reviewed, by John Green. (Dutton) A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.

8. How the Word Is Passed, by Clint Smith. (Little, Brown) A staff writer at the Atlantic explores the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history.

9. What Happened to You?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron) An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

10. The Premonition, by Michael Lewis. (Norton) Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19. The profiles include a local public-health officer and a group of doctors nicknamed the Wolverines.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. World Travel, by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. (Ecco)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending June 26. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.