FICTION

1. The President's Daughter, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown) Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

2. The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

4. Sooley, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

5. Golden Girl, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

6. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

7. Malibu Rising, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine) Four famous siblings throw an epic party to celebrate the end of summer. But over the course of 24 hours, their lives will change forever.

8. Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir. (Ballantine) Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

9. The Other Black Girl, by Zakiya Dalila Harris. (Atria) Tension unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.

10. Tom Clancy: Target Acquired, by Don Bentley. (Putnam) A cushy assignment to help the CIA puts Jack Ryan Jr. in the sights of trained killers.

NONFICTION

1. Killing the Mob, by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. (St. Martin's) The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

2. Live Your Life, by Amanda Kloots with Anna Kloots. (Harper) The wife of the late Broadway star Nick Cordero recounts his battle with COVID-19 and the hope she found in her infant son, Elvis.

3. The Bomber Mafia, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

4. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

5. What Happened to You?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron) An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

6. The Premonition, by Michael Lewis. (Norton) Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19. The profiles include a local public-health officer and a group of doctors nicknamed the Wolverines.

7. In The Heights: Finding Home, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter. (Random House) Stories, essays and lyrics that chart the creative journey of the Tony Award-winning musical that is now a motion picture.

8. How the Word Is Passed, by Clint Smith. (Little, Brown) A staff writer at the Atlantic explores the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history.

9. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. On Juneteenth, by Annette Gordon-Reed. (Liveright) The Pulitzer Prize winner weaves together American history with personal memoir to show the importance of events in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

3. World Travel, by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. (Ecco)

4. The Plant-Based Athlete, by Matt Frazier and Robert Cheeke with Rachel Holtzman. (HarperOne)

5. The Women of the Bible Speak, by Shannon Bream. (Broadside) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending June 19. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.