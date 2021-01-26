FICTION

1. Star Wars: Light of the Jedi, by Charles Soule. (Del Rey) In this installment of the "High Republic" series, a disaster in hyperspace may cause far greater damage.

2. Neighbors, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) A Hollywood recluse's perspective changes when she invites neighbors into her mansion after an earthquake.

3. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

4. The Wife Upstairs, by Rachel Hawkins. (St. Martin's) A recently arrived dog walker in a Southern gated community falls for a mysterious widower.

5. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

6. Outlawed, by Anna North. (Bloomsbury) Ada, who apprentices midwifery under her mother, must decide whether to aid a band of outlaws who want to create a safe haven for outcast women.

7. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina, where two women change his life.

8. The Prophets, by Robert Jones Jr. (Putnam) When an older slave begins preaching on a Southern plantation, the love between two slaves, Isaiah and Samuel, is seen in a different light.

9. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the "Jake Brigance" series. A 16-year-old boy is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

10. Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman. (Atria) A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

NONFICTION

1. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama. (Crown) In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

2. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

3. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

4. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

5. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

6. Breath, by James Nestor. (Riverhead) A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

7. World of Wonders, by Aimee Nezhukumatathil. (Milkweed) In a collection of essays, the poet celebrates various aspects of the natural world and its inhabitants.

8. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

9. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

10. Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, by Emmanuel Acho. (Flatiron) A look at some questions and concepts needed to address systemic racism.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Keep Sharp, by Sanjay Gupta with Kristin Loberg. (Simon & Schuster)

2. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

4. Forgiving What You Can't Forget, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Jan. 9. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.